﻿Zambo adopts ‘dropbox system’ for business permits processing

The city government has adopted the “dropbox system” in the renewal and application of business permits as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“It’s (dropbox system) a scheme wherein applicants will just have to enclose their application form plus the documentary requirements in an envelope and just leave it with our front-liners here at Centro Latino in Paseo del Mar,” Benjie Barredo, city business permits and licensing division chief, said Tuesday.

The new system came about as the city government activated Monday the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) to hasten the processing of renewal and application of new business permits at Centro Latino.

Through the BOSS, all offices involved in the processing of business permits are placed under one roof this year.

He said the drop box scheme is a measure they adopted to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The applicants need not wait for their application to be processed. This is to avoid large crowds and convergence of people,” Barredo added.

Barredo said the applicants will be notified through text or call to pick up their business renewal or applications once the processing and assessment are complete.

After this, Barredo said they will have to pay the required fee and their business permit will be immediately released to them.

He announced that at least 500 applications have been received Monday through the dropbox system, with some 67 assessments released to applicants for payment and eventual release of permits.

He said their target goal is to issue 2,000 new business permits this year and that all of the 12,825 business licenses they issued in 2021 will be renewed.

