﻿Youth For Truth wins at 15th UPLB Gandingan Awards

Presidential Communications Operations Office’s (PCOO) youth-oriented program — Youth For Truth– bagged different citations on the recently concluded Gandingan Awards 2021 of the University of the Philippines, Los Baños.

The UP Community Broadcasters’ Society announced the winners through the Online Gandingan Awards which was live-streamed via Facebook last May 22.

The 15th Gandingan Awards named Youth for Truth’s “Usapang Model Cities” episode as the Most Participatory Program.

Youth For Truth executive producer Kirby Cristobal emphasized the program’s vision of inclusion of young people in government and public discussions.

“Ang usapang model cities ng Youth For Truth na binigyan ng most participatory program (award) ay isa lamang sa mga episode ng Youth For Truth na ang layunin ay maging kabilang ang mga kabataan sa pamahalaan (The topic model cities of the Youth For Truth which garnered the most participatory program award is only one of the episodes of the Youth for Truth whose goal is to encourage the youth to participate in government),” he said.

The Gandingan Awards focuses on national and local and community-based media practitioners’ contributions to community development.

Meanwhile, the “TAWID: From Tolerance to Acceptance” episode of Youth for Truth was recognized as the Most Gender Transformative Program. The episode discussed different stories of the struggle and triumph of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

“Youth For Truth commits to be a platform for dismissing disinformation and dismissing any forms of inequality, oppression, and discrimination,” said the program host and convenor, Vinci Beltran, who is also a finalist on the said event.

Youth For Truth is also known for having youth correspondents from different cities and provinces in the Philippines who contribute weekly updates from their respective localities.

The program was also chosen as one of the finalists for categories such as Most Participatory Program, Most Development-Oriented Program, Most Development-Oriented Youth Program, and Most Gender-Transformative Program.

Youth For Truth airs every Friday, 8 p.m. via their Facebook page and different Presidential Communications social media platforms, Radyo Pilipinas AM, and replays every Saturday on IBC-13.

