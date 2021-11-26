﻿‘Yellow warning’ alert up in Agusan Sur

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Agusan del Sur (PDRRMO-ADS) has warned of heavy rains and flooding as the national weather agency placed the province under the yellow warning category due to the continuing effect of the Intertropical Convergence Zone in Mindanao.

The yellow warning was issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.

The towns affected by the prevailing weather system include Prosperidad, San Francisco, Bayugan, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, Rosario, and La Paz.

The major rivers and tributaries in the area, particularly the Ojot, Wawa, Libang, Maosam, Kasilan, Gibong, Adgaoan, Simulao, Kayonan, and Andanan rivers, are also being watched closely for possible flooding.

“We are reminding all residents in the province, especially those living in landslide- and flood-prone areas, to always stay on alert and be prepared for possible evacuation,” the PDRRMO-ADS said in an advisory.

Under the yellow alert, moderate to heavy rainfall will be experienced in the affected areas.

The same warning was issued in other parts of the Caraga region, including Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands.

Source: Philippines News Agency