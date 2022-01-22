﻿WTTC Global Summit in Manila moved to April 2022

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that its 21st Global Summit will take place from April 20 to 22 in Manila.

The travel event, originally slated in March, is expected to draw more than 600 tourism executives from across the world. It will be hosted in-person, with a global audience joining virtually.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the summit would be a “significant opportunity” for the Philippines to showcase the preparations it has put in place for the country’s eventual reopening to international visitors.

“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities. The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism. We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry,” she said.

WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson said the event was rescheduled to a later date to allow more international participants to join in person.

“As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks. This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector as we head towards economic recovery,” she said.

“Our Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar. We are looking forward seeing our Members, industry leaders and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel,” she added.

The WTTC Global Summit is the most influential travel and tourism event, gathering key tourism government representatives and stakeholders to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery.

The 20th WTTC Global Summit was held in Cancun, Mexico last year, the world’s first major in-person gathering of travel and tourism leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency