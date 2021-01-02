﻿Wounded NPA captured in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government troops carrying out clearing operations captured a wounded communist New People’s Army (NPA) fighter in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Friday afternoon.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID), said soldiers belonging to the 37th Infantry Battalion (37IB) were scouring the area of Barangay Baglas in the municipality at about 3:45 p.m. when they chanced upon the injured NPA rebel.

“The wounded NPA radical yielded because he was surrounded by soldiers,” he told reporters here Saturday.

Initial investigation identified the alleged rebel as Elmer Lasib who carries the alias of Ka Billy, former commanding officer of the NPA Guerilla Front Musa of the Far South Mindanao Region.

“The soldiers immediately provided the wounded NPA with first aid and (he) is now in stable condition,” Uy said, adding that the captured NPA guerilla is also being subjected to tactical interrogation at the 37IB headquarters.

He said the units under the 6ID continue to adhere to the International Humanitarian Law in all their operations against known enemies of the state.

The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the NPA, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency