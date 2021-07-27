﻿World no. 2 tennister Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

ANKARA – Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over a loss to her Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Osaka, who is a four-time Grand Slam winner, lost against Vondrousova 2-0 with the sets of 6-1, 6-4 in the third round match of women’s singles at Ariake Tennis Centre Court to exit the Games.

Vondrousova will face Spain’s Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Osaka, 23, lit the Olympic cauldron at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony on Friday.

On Sunday, world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia also suffered a shock loss in the first round of women’s singles tennis.

Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, world no. 48, beat defending Wimbledon champion Barty with the sets of 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for the next round. (Anadolu)

Source: Philippines News Agency