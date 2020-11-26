﻿World-class multi-purpose sports arena soon to rise in Tarlac

A 5,000-seat world-class sports facility will soon rise at the Jose V. Yap Sports and Recreational Complex (JVYSRC) here.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led on Thursday by Governor Susan Yap, with Vice Governor Carlito David, Mayor Romeo Capitulo of San Jose, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board), and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“The construction of this project will start very soon, and we at DPWH-Tarlac’s 1st District Engineering Office are delighted to be part of this endeavor, that is to provide Tarlaquenos (with) a multi-sports venue that may help in nurturing grassroots sports and offer benefits to non-sports fans in the form of recreational spaces,” DPWH assistant district engineer Hermon G. Ines said.

Ines also said Phase I of the construction is expected to be finished in 2022.

Once completed, the sports stadium is expected to draw in more tourists and visitors due to the amenities of the JVYSRC, such as golf, kayaking, and circuit racing, and offer an expansive venue for such events as recreation, concerts, cultural presentations, and other activities. (PNA)

