﻿Woman surrenders P3.5-M shabu to Olongapo police

Some PHP3.5 million worth of shabu was turned over on Monday to police authorities by the live-in partner of a British national who was earlier arrested in Olongapo City.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), said the woman personally surrendered to Police Station 3 of Olongapo City a sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a brick of shabu approximately weighing 1/2 kilo or 500 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) estimated value of PHP3.5 million.

De Leon said that according to the woman who was not identified for security reasons, the illegal substance was being kept by her live-in partner, Darren Smith, inside their rented room at the Kalayaan Housing inside Subic Bay Freeport.

The surrendered shabu was turned over to the Olongapo City Crime Laboratory Office for analysis and proper disposition.

Smith, together with his cohort Analyn Labra, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted along Del Pilar Street, Barangay Barretto, Olongapo City on Sunday night.

Seized from the two were three pieces of transparent plastic sachets containing shabu with an approximate weight of 105.0 grams and estimated DDB value of PHP714,000, and buy-bust money.

The suspects will be facing cases for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 Art II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

