﻿WO, nat’l gov’t laud Taguig vax program

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines and the national government have commended Taguig City’s efficient vaccination program against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Monday, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO country representative to the Philippines, hailed Taguig’s “extensive preparation and attention to detail” in planning and executing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

He also lauded Taguig’s establishment of a training center, where medical experts and practitioners undergo a seminar on proper handling of Covid-19 vaccines.

Abeyasinghe also praised the city’s excellent process, allowing for an efficient vaccination of those on the national government’s priority list.

“Mr. Mayor (Lino Cayetano), sincere thanks for your leadership,” he added.

The city rolled out the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in a ceremony at the Lakeshore Mega Vaccination Hub last May 13. It has received some 7,020 doses out of the first batch of over 193,000 doses of the American-made jabs that arrived in the country on May 10.

National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. also lauded Taguig’s continuous innovations against the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Mayor Lino (Cayetano). Alam ninyo ‘pag laging pumupunta kami dito, laging may bago (You know, there is always something new whenever we come here,” he said.

The city recently launched the Park ‘N Test testing option and unveiled the Vaccination Bus, which allows those on the vaccination priority list who are unable to physically go to the city’s vaccination hubs to receive the jabs.

“We are encouraged by what we see. We are very happy to report that to our COVAX partners as we move towards mobilizing additional vaccines for the Philippines,” Abeyasinghe added.

He also urged other towns and cities to follow Taguig’s example and possibly “duplicate that where such processes have not already been established.”

“It is commendable, and we salute your leadership and initiative. As we roll out the vaccines, we need partnership with the local government. We need a partnership with key partners on the ground. So let us all come together, cooperate and work together to ensure that the people of Taguig and the people of the Philippines are protected, and we can heal as one in this nation,” he added.

For his part, Cayetano assured that these vaccines “will be cared for, administered safely, swiftly.”

“For the part of the LGU in the National Capital Region, the cities are ready whether it’s Pfizer with certain cold storage handling particularities or Gamaleya or AstraZeneca or the other various vaccines that we receive through the COVAX facility,” he added.

As of May 15, the city has already vaccinated a total of 49,636 individuals belonging to the A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories.

Source: Philippines News Agency