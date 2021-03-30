﻿Wife tags NPA rebels in death of husband-cop, 4 others

Relatives and friends of a slain policeman are crying for justice and tagged the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels behind the killing.

The plea came after Pat. Joey Cuarteros of Barangay Cataggamman Viejo here was laid to rest on Saturday.

Cuarteros and four others were killed while two were wounded when they were ambushed by suspected NPA rebels in Labo, Camarines Norte on the night of March 19.

Jaybee, Cuarteros’ wife, on Monday slammed the NPA and urged them to surrender during a tearful address released online.

“Sa mga pumatay sa asawa ko, di ko alam kung anong purpose ninyo. Di ko alam kung bakit kailangan ninyong pumatay at sa mga sumusuporta sa inyo, nasan po ang konsensya niyo? May anak kayo, may pamilya kayo. Sana po mag-isip-isip din kayo, maki-isa po kayo at para sa ikabubuti ng lahat, kung may ibang paraan para ma-achieve ang purpose nyo. ‘Wag na lang yung pumatay (To those who killed my husband, I do not know what your purpose is, why you have to kill. To your supporters, where is your conscience? You have children and families. You should think about the overall purpose of your advocacy. If there is another way, do not kill),” she said.

On Saturday, grieving relatives and supporters came in droves to witness the funeral of Cuarteros, waving placards and signages condemning the NPA rebels.

Messages such as “Patrolman Cuarteros, our Hero” and “Huwag magpalinlang, labanan ang karahasan (Don’t be deceived, oppose violence)”, and “CPP-NPA Salot (Scourge)!” was seen.

The Cagayan-born Cuarteros was assigned with the first platoon of the 2nd Police Mobile Force Company. He was on duty when they were ambushed by suspected rebels in Barangay Dumagmang at around 9:24 p.m. on March 19 in Labo town.

The other fatalities were Cpl. Roger Estoy and Patrolmen Benny Ric Bacurin, Jeremy Alcantara and Alex Antioquia.

Cpl. Eric Hermoso and Pat. Aldrin Aguito were wounded in the incident.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency