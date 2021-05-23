﻿WHO records drop in Covid-19 cases worldwide

More than 607,000 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which is down by 13,000 cases in comparison with the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 165.77 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 12,400 to surpass 3.43 million.

As of 3:49 p.m. Moscow time on May 22, as many as 165,772,430 coronavirus cases and 3,437,545 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe.

The number of confirmed cases grew by 607,681 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,457. A day before, 620,434 new single-day cases and 12,786 deaths had been recorded.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South-East Asia region, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 46 percent of new Covid-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (281,388 cases).

South and North America (207,102) comes second, followed by Europe (61,960 cases).

Most Covid-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,734,993), followed by India (26,289,290), Brazil (15,894,094), France (5,820,918), Turkey (5,169,951), Russia (4,992,554), the UK (4,457,927), Italy (4,183,476), Germany (3,642,244), Spain (3,631,661), Argentina (3,447,044), and Colombia (3,177,212).

The United States is the country with the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths (582,953), followed by Brazil (444,094), India (295,525), Mexico (221,080), the UK (127,710), Italy (125,028), Russia (118,125), France (107,403), Germany (87,298), Colombia (83,233), Spain (79,601), and Iran (78,194).

Source: Philippines News Agency