﻿Wet New Year’s Eve expected in most parts of PH

Most parts of the country will experience rains on New Year’s Eve due to two weather systems.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, and the Visayas.

Cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan while the Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Strong winds from the northeast will blow over Luzon with rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will blow over the eastern and western sections of the Visayas and eastern section of Mindanao with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds from the east to the northeast with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Source: Philippines News agency