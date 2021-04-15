﻿Western Visayas LGUs urged to prepare for ‘Bising’

Local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas (Region 6) on Wednesday were advised to prepare for the possible entry of a tropical depression to be named “Bising” when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

Cindy M. Ferrer, the spokesperson for the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC 6), said in a phone interview that while it is not forecast to hit land, yet is expected to bring rains over Visayas and Bicol Regions.

“We are just advising our LGUs to prepare although for now it is not forecast to (make) landfall,” she said.

Ferrer added that they might call for a pre-disaster risk assessment (PDRA) depending on the next update that will be issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Though, she stressed that there is also a need for LGUs to prepare in anticipation of the rainy season.

In an advisory, Civil Defense regional director Jose Roberto Nuñez, also the chair of the RDRRMC 6, said LGUs should already undertake risk communication and disseminate warning messages, advisories, and relevant directives; hold PDRA and other emergency meetings when applicable; activate their emergency operations center when necessary; conduct resource inventory; and direct for prepositioning of assets and teams.

Nuñez added that while they are bracing for “Bising,” they should also remember to sustain their response efforts against the health pandemic.

The tropical storm was spotted 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao outside the PAR as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It is moving north-northwest at speed of 10 kilometers per hour, PAGASA said in its latest forecast.

Source: Philippines News Agency