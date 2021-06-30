﻿Western Visayas gets 246 new cops

BACOLOD CITY – Some 246 police trainees in Western Visayas completed the six-month Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) on Tuesday, signaling the start of their career in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6), lauded the recruits for hurdling the training and wished them well as they begin to venture into the police world.

“Now is the start of how you can apply what you have learned in the Regional Training Center (RTC). The PSBRC is a foundation course of every police officer,” Miranda, the guest of honor and speaker during the graduation rites held at the RTC-6 in Barangay Mansilingan here, told the graduates, which included 203 males and 43 females.

The recruits were declared as graduates by Col. Giovanni Musico, training director of RTC-6.

The six-month basic training, which started on Nov. 9, 2020, comprised a 960-instructional hour program designed to provide the newly-appointed police non-commissioned officers with the basic knowledge and skills in police science, administration, combat operations, and tactics.

It prepares the recruits to become “guardians of peace and protectors of lives and properties by inculcating the right conduct and values required in the performance of their jobs”.

The 246 graduates were recruited in October last year. Some 43 of them took oath as part of the Class 2020 “Pinili” while 203 are under Class 2020 “Maharlika”.

After graduation, the graduates will undergo a 10-day orientation before proceeding to the six-month Public Safety Field Training Program.

It involves actual experience and assignment in patrol, traffic, and investigation works by all members of the PNP as a requirement for the permanency of their appointment.

Source: Philippines News Agency