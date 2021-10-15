﻿Western Visayas gears for ‘Lannie’

Local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas have been alerted for the possible impact of tropical depression Lannie as all provinces and highly urbanized cities in the region have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1.

“As per forecast of PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), it is moving westward so it is expected to pass Western Visayas and bring heavy rains tonight,” Cindy Ferrer, spokesperson for the Western Visayas Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC VI), said in an interview Monday.

Ferrer said that during their Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA), the Mines and Geosciences Bureau 6 (MGB-6) reported that 1,111 barangays in the region may be affected by the typhoon, which means these are highly susceptible to heavy rains, and possible landslide for those in mountainous areas.

The state weather bureau, during the PDRA, said that areas under signal No. 1 will experience strong winds with occasional gustiness and possibly cause “very light damage” to structures and vegetation.

Further, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards thus, small sea crafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea while inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in given sea conditions.

Ferrer said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has also alerted provinces for the possible suspension of sea travels if there will be gale warning.

“The Philippine Coast Guard has advised that it will release advisories if there are cancellations of trips,” she added.

During the PDRA, the Provincial DRRM Office of Capiz reported that seven barangays from two municipalities in the province have been flooded due to heavy rains brought about by the localized thunderstorm and the tropical depression.

These are the barangays of Jagnaya, Poblacion, Agcagay, Caridad, Pangabuan, and Guintas in the municipality of Jamindan, and barangay Tumalalud in the municipality of Mambusao.

“Most of them are rice fields and residential areas,” Ferrer said.

All local DRRMCs are currently on blue alert status, which means their personnel are on standby and they have to maintain their operation center 24/7 and be active in the immediate dissemination of warnings and advisories.

“In case the situation worsens, depending on the discretion of (the) local DRRM council chair, they can raise to red alert status if their area is severely affected by the typhoon,” she added.

The public is also advised to always heed the recommendations and actions of their local DRRMCs, especially if there is a need to conduct pre-emptive evacuation.

Source: Philippines News Agency