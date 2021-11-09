﻿Weekend ops net 4 suspects, P290-K illegal drugs in Bacolod

Anti-drug operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office arrested four suspects and seized nearly PHP300,000 worth of suspected shabu and marijuana in a series of buy-bust operations over the weekend.

On Sunday, joint personnel of Police Station 5 and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) collared two persons at around 7:45 a.m. in Purok Tilapia, Barangay 3.

The police report identified the suspects as Johnarie Saura, 31, of Purok Golf, Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City; and Roberto Mejica, 34, of Bangga Dose, Talisay City.

Both yielded 10 sachets of the prohibited substance, weighing 13 grams and with an estimated market value of PHP85,000.

On Saturday night, suspect Amador Bermudez, 55, was arrested by CDEU operatives in Purok Amaliz I, Barangay 40.

He sold PHP500 worth of shabu to a poseur-buyer at around 7:35 pm., the police said.

Operatives found in the suspect’s possession eight plastic sachets containing 20 grams of shabu and with a standard drug price of PHP136,000 and a sachet of dried marijuana leaves, weighing 3 grams and worth PHP360.

Near midnight on Friday, operatives of Police Station 8 likewise caught Roy Guzon in Purok Kahirup, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

The 41-year-old resident of Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, sold PHP500 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman at around 11:45 p.m.

He yielded three sachets that weighed 10 grams worth about PHP68,000 and a .38 caliber revolver with two rounds of live ammunition.

Source: Philippines News Agency