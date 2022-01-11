﻿Wear thick clothes, Baguio residents urged amid cold spell

A city official on Monday advised residents to wear thick clothing and keep their bodies warm as the city continues to experience drop in temperatures.

In a statement, Dr. Donnabel Tubera-Panes, chief of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), said cold weather triggers heart ailments and hypertension which may lead to stroke.

She advised individuals to hydrate and continue taking their maintenance medicines.

“There are more people who die of stroke than of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Panes said.

At 6 a.m. Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Baguio recorded a temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius.

The city had been recording below 10 degrees Celsius since December last year, with the lowest at about 7 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Baguio City was 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 18, 1961.

The country’s summer capital experiences low temperature from December until the end of February or the first week of March.

Source: Philippines News Agency