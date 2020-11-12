﻿Water parks, beach resorts shut down in Bacolod City

Water parks and beach resorts operating here have been ordered closed for violating health and safety protocols while the city is under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The latest shutdown on Thursday was the Caribbean Water Park and Resotel in Goldenfield Commercial Complex. Aside from defying coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, the establishment also lacked a business permit.

The Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF) deployed its composite team to padlock the establishment after receiving reports of its violations.

City administrator Em Ang, executive director of EOC-TF, said after learning that the place allowed the holding of a children’s party, their team did an ocular inspection.

During the inspection, children below 15 years old were found to be present and adults were also consuming alcoholic drinks.

The City Permits and Licensing Division also confirmed that the establishment has no business permit.

Under GCQ, beaches, resorts, and waterparks, and similar industries are not yet allowed to operate.

Earlier this week, beach resorts and similar establishments in Barangay Punta Taytay were also closed due to violations of quarantine restrictions and minimum health standards.

According to Police Station 9, a number of people have been seen visiting the beach areas in the previous days without observing health and safety protocols.

Lt. Gilbert Batiles, station commander, said establishment owners just decided to operate even without authority from the government.

Councilor Israel Salanga, chairman of the City Council’s committee on tourism, said he is hopeful that Covid-19 restrictions will soon be eased in Bacolod to allow beach resorts to reopen and revive the economy in the coastal village.

Source: Philippines News Agency