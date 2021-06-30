﻿Watch out for emotionally distressed cops: PNP chief

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is urging police officials to look out for manifestations of emotional or mental problems among personnel and to address these immediately.

In a press conference on Wednesday during his visit here, Eleazar said personnel may be subjected to a psychiatric-psychological examination (PPE) upon showing signs of emotional or mental problems.

“Neuro-psychiatric tests are required for applicants and for police for their promotion or schooling. But at any given time based on our policy, if any personnel based on observation is mentally or emotionally challenged, (they) should be reported and undergo the test,” he said.

Eleazar said their Health Service Office is finalizing the recommendations of PPE as he considers the test at least every three years as part of efforts to further improve the general welfare of PNP members.

This after an incident involving Master Sgt. Reynante Dipasupil, who was drunk and ran amuck, and eventually killed one of his colleagues and injured another.

“But there is a need for the monitoring of commanders and squad leaders because they know well the personnel and for them to immediately report so that we could apply intervention,” he said.

Dipasupil’s case came less than a month after another drunk policeman fatally shot at point-blank a woman in Fairview, Quezon City

In December last year, a Parañaque cop gunned down his two neighbors in Tarlac after complaining about their noise

