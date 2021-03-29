﻿Wary of new variants, Pasig to isolate even suspect cases

The Pasig city government has strengthened its pandemic response amid the continuing spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and the emergence of new variants, particularly in Metro Manila.

Mayor Vico Sotto said Friday even suspected cases of new Covid-19 variants would be isolated to make sure the virus is contained at once and prevent further transmission.

“So kapag nalaman namin na suspected case ng variant or confirmed case ng variant, hinihiwalay pa namin doon sa ibang case ng Covid-19 (Once we know that it’s a suspected case of new Covid-19 variant or a confirmed case, we separate it from the other cases),” Sotto said in an interview with One News PH.

He said despite the uncertainties on how to handle the containment of the new variants, Pasig is doing its best to prevent the spread, like the difficult task of establishing additional quarantine facilities.

“We are just erring on the side of caution. Mas mabuti na sumobra sa pag-iingat (it’s better to be overly cautious) but again it presents new challenges even logistically,” Sotto said.

He said it is a combination of people’s complacency and the emergence of new variants that have contributed to the surge in cases.

“It seems to be a combination of both. I read an article this afternoon. WHO (World Health Organization) said it’s a combination of both, but looking at the cases of the variants, siguro puwede natin sabihin kahit (we can say that) anecdotally pa lang, iba talaga yung mga variants. Mas nakakahawa po talaga siya (the new variants are really different and they are more contagious),” Sotto said.

Pasig is also recruiting more health professionals to man the facilities.

“We just did an emergency hiring again and we are continuously doing emergency hiring for nurses, especially,” he said. “We just have to keep pushing, keep preparing.”

Pasig City has 1,250 active cases, 11,922 recoveries, and 476 deaths as of Wednesday.

