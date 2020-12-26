﻿Warring Moro clans settle dispute in NoCot

Warring families in the borders of North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur were brought together on Friday to end their long-drawn “rido” (family feud).

Tears fell and excitement ran high after North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco, with the help of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB), and other local officials, successfully gathered the families who were locked in a decades-old clan war into the negotiating table in Banisilan, North Cotabato.

“I am very glad to be part of the settlement that reunited the families of Rajamuda, Mantitayan, Tidong,” Catamco said, referring to the families who live in Banisilan and the adjacent town of Wao in Lanao del Sur.

The elders of the warring families who, for the past three decades could not see eye to eye, hugged one another and vowed to work together for the good of their families and children.

Part of the settlement were the withdrawal of cases filed before the local courts as a gesture of sincerity and that no “blood money” would be collected.

In the past, the warring sides have filed charges against one another for the deaths of family members.

Lt. Col. Glenn Caballero, 34IB commander, lauded the families for choosing the peaceful way of settling their disputes. (PNA)

