﻿Wanted: Nurses for Pasig’s 16-bed Covid facility

Pasig City’s 16-bed temporary facility at the Covid-19 referral center of Pasig City Children’s Hospital is now operational.

Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said in a statement of Monday that the isolation center was built through the Rotary Club-Makati chapter.

Sotto said the facility still needs more nurses.

Applicants may submit their résumé and Professional Regulation Commission license via email to pcchnso@yahoo.com.

The salary will be PHP2,500 per 12-hour duty. Personal protective equipment and accommodation will be provided.

The local government, meanwhile, temporarily suspended the operations of its Pasig Social Welfare Department (Bahay Aruga) beginning Monday, based on the recommendation of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

Health officials are also in the process of updating the master list of senior citizens who will be included in the vaccination campaign.

Senior citizens willing to be vaccinated can update their contact details through the link http://bit.ly/Profiling_SC.

Public transportation likewise remains operational in the city, including free shuttle services (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. only), while the city is under Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Tricycles are allowed just one passenger.

Bicycle shops are allowed to open as cycling is an essential form of transportation.

Pasig has 1,882 active cases out of 14,641 total confirmed cases, while 505 died and 12,254 recovered from Covid-19, as of March 28.

Source: Philippines News Agency