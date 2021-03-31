﻿W. Visayas lists seniors for Covid inoculation

Local government units (LGUs) in the region are mobilizing to list down senior citizens interested in getting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) shots.

In a virtual press conference held Monday afternoon, Dr. Jane Juanico, head of the infectious disease cluster of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DPH WV CHD), said while senior citizens 65 years old and above are advised to stay home, barangays have put up registration areas.

“As of this time, the extension is until April 5 but we are given until March 31 (by the Department of the Interior and Local Government) to complete the master listing of our senior citizens,” she said.

The LGUs are in-charge of master listing while DOH has been conducting massive information drives about the vaccination.

The senior citizens, people with comorbidities, frontline personnel in the essential sector, and the remaining indigent population are the next sectors on the list of priority after health care workers.

As of this time, the DOH regional office has reported that 26,442 health care workers have received their first dose of the Coronavac and AstraZeneca as of March 28, 2021.

The number represents 27.9 percent of the 94,770 master listed eligible health workers in the region.

Juanico said the region has received 29,189 doses, which means that not all A1 in the master list have been vaccinated.

“If there are senior citizens who were vaccinated, they are all health workers or they are workers of government institutions or

private institutions that’s why they were included in the master listing of our health facilities,” she said.

She added that health facility employees, regardless of profession, as long as they are working within the hospital or quarantine facilities, then they have to be included in the A1 master listing.

“Once our A1 are all vaccinated, then we can proceed with our senior citizens using AstraZeneca,” she said.

Meantime, the DOH continues to advise the public to always follow the minimum health standards even if the Covid-19 vaccination is already underway.

Source: Philippines News Agency