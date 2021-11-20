﻿W. Visayas educators urged to continue innovating amid pandemic

The Department of Education (DepEd) is urging teachers in Western Visayas to continue producing unique ideas on delivering services to their learners following the recognition of 20 best prime movers during the virtual innovation showdown 2021 held on November 12 here.

“We would like to empower our teachers, especially this time of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic where we can see a lot of vulnerabilities but our teachers were able to deliver more. They are finding a lot of interventions and strategies to respond to the need of the time,” said DepEd information officer Hernani Escullar Jr. in an interview Friday.

Through the regional innovation showdown, which is the brainchild of DepEd regional director Ramir B. Uytico, he said they were able to show the extraordinary human resourcefulness and potential of teachers.

He said those recognized were chosen through an innovation contest starting at the school level and up to the district and division levels.

“Through this educational innovation showdown, we discovered that there are a lot of innovative strategies that can be implemented at the schools’ division level,” he said.

Among the innovations that were recognized were the Mobile Automotive Servicing Laboratory developed by Rodelo E. Animay of Dumalag Central National High School in Capiz, Cellphone-Sine sa Pag Eskwela sa Panahon sang Pandemya by teachers of the Mandurriao Elementary School in Iloilo City, E-Sci Apps by the Cresente P. Chavez Central School in Guimaras and Traysi “SKUL”: Reaching Out to Communities through Education of the Esteban Abada Memorial School in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental.

The Mobile Automotive Servicing Laboratory made use of a pick-up vehicle for the hands-on learning of enrollees in the technical vocational livelihood (TVL) track.

The E-Sci Aps made use of a mobile device in learning activity sheets while the Cellphone-Sine sa Pag Eskwela sa Panahon sang Pandemya innovation records audio and video lessons to be used as online learning instruction.

The Traysi “SKUL”: Reaching Out to Communities through Education utilized tricycles to deliver learning materials to their learners.

Escullar said that Uytico has encouraged schools division to possibly come up with innovation every month.

The office divisions of the DepEd regional office are also urged to have a showdown at their level

Source: Philippines News Agency