﻿Votes against Palawan split still ahead by over 24K votes

Votes opposing the division of Palawan into three provinces remain ahead by over 24,000 votes after the Palawan Plebiscite Board of Canvassers (PPBOC) canvassed six more municipalities on Monday.

Based on statement of votes by municipalities, a total 14 municipal canvass reports have been received and canvassed as of 6:25 p.m., the Commission on Elections said on Monday.

The poll body said the “No” votes are still leading with 128,458 as against the 103,766 “Yes” votes.

Of the 390,591 registered voters from 14 municipalities, a total of 234,548 voters participated in the plebiscite held last Saturday.

The canvassed municipalities on Monday are Taytay, Roxas, Balabac, Quezon, Dumaran and Araceli.

The votes from eight municipalities of Narra, Brooke’s Point, El Nido, Aborlan, Sofronio Española, Rizal, Bataraza and San Vicente were received and canvassed on Sunday.

The Comelec said the PPBOC has resumed the proceedings at 8 pm on Monday. Nine more municipal canvass reports need to be tallied to complete the canvassing of votes.

The people of Palawan have voted to divide or not the province into three areas, Palawan Oriental, Palawan del Sur and Palawan del Norte pursuant to Republic Act No. 11259.

Source: Philippines News Agency