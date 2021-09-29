﻿Voter’s ID not required to access LGU services: DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday reminded local government units (LGUs) that a voter’s identification (ID) card is neither a requirement to avail of essential services, such as medical services and financial assistance, nor is it needed to register for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program.

“It is not and will never be a requirement set by the national government nor the DILG,” DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

This came after the DILG received reports that some LGUs are requiring the presentation of a voter’s ID before people can access government services.

He added that LGUs should not single out the voter’s ID as a specific requirement from citizens to get vaccinated or to access and take advantage of their programs and services intended for the benefit of the people.

Aside from the voter’s ID, Malaya said other government IDs may be presented by the citizens as proof of identity or that they are residents of the LGU.

He said in a usual transaction, especially in times when beneficiaries are requested to provide proof of identity, they are given options of what ID to present which can range from the Philippine passport, employment ID, and PhilHealth ID, among others, depending on their purpose.

“Having no voter’s ID does not make one a second-class citizen. We should never discriminate against those who cannot present their voter’s ID nor deprive them of the essential services that they deserve,” Malaya said.

He said LGUs should bear in mind that “it is the people’s money in the form of taxes that they are using to deliver such services.”

“It is therefore rightful to give back to the people and serve them, regardless if they are registered voters of the locality or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered all police officers to ensure that health protocols are being observed in voter registration sites, less than a week before the Sept. 30 deadline.

This came in response to reports of crowded voter registration sites and that those who flocked the registration venues were greeted with long lines and hours of waiting.

