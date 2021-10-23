﻿Voters from 2 San Juan City villages to join poll simulation

Some 3,500 test voters from two barangays in San Juan City will participate in the voting simulation activity of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said Friday the 3,564 participants will be joining the event which is part of their preparatory activities for the May 9, 2022 polls.

“On 23 October — tomorrow — registered voters of barangays Balongbato & Ermitaño, in San Juan City, will be participating in a simulation of the National and Local Elections,” he said in his Twitter account, @jabjimenez.

He added that the activity will be livestreamed at the Comelec Facebook page.

The simulation will be held at the San Juan Elementary School, where they will be using four classrooms as polling precincts, and three classrooms as holding areas.

The activity will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The poll body said it is being conducted to determine the average time frame in the verification process of the identity of the voters in the Election Day Computerized Voting List (EDCVL) based on 800 registered voters per clustered precinct.

They would also like to identify other areas of concern or issues in the verification process, taking into consideration the minimum health and safety protocols; and to devise measures that will decongest polling places and implement procedures that will ensure completion of voting process in the shortest possible time.

To make the activity inclusive, the Comelec is providing an Emergency Accessible Polling Place (EAPP) for those in the vulnerable sector, such as Persons with Disability (PWD), senior citizens and heavily pregnant women.

Earlier, the poll body reminded participants about the wearing of face mask and face shield while inside the voting center and polling place, while observing one-meter physical distancing and proper cough and sneezing etiquette at all times. There will be frequent disinfection of hands and frequently touched surfaces.

There will be temperature checking and Covid-19 marshals and medical personnel will be deployed at the venue.

For test voters registering a body temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, they will be allowed to vote in an Isolation Polling Place (IPP).

Source: Philippines News Agency