﻿Voter registration extension ‘a positive dev’t’: Palace

Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed as a “positive development” the decision of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend voter registration until the end of October.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after the Comelec extended the voter registration from Oct. 9 to 31.

“The resolution of the Commission on Election to extend voter registration for the 2022 elections is a positive development in light of the extraordinary circumstances brought by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Roque said in a press statement.

He also enjoined Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage.

“Having said this, and now that ample time is given, we call on all eligible voters, especially the youth, to register early, and not resort to last-minute registration, while adhering to minimum public health standards,” he added.

On Wednesday, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said the extension was “unanimously” approved en banc.

“Extension is from Oct. 11 to 30, Monday to Friday, no Saturdays, except for the last day (Oct. 30), 8 a.m., to 5 p.m.,” he said in a statement.

The registration of overseas voters is also extended for two weeks.

“Registration of overseas voters is extended for two weeks-Oct. 1 to 14,” Jimenez added.

The extended voter registration among overseas voters will start immediately since the filing of certificates of candidacy is not an issue.

Comelec has set the filing of COC for the May 2022 national elections from Oct. 1 to 8.

The voter registration period was supposed to end on Sept. 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency