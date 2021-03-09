﻿Volunteers for Mayor Sara plant 1K mangroves in La Union

One month ahead of the world’s annual celebration of Earth Day in April to support environmental protection, members of a volunteer group participated in a mangrove planting in La Union on March 7.

Around 1,000 mangrove propagules of Bakauan species were planted in Bauang town by more or less 40 volunteers belonging to Inday Sara Duterte Ako (ISDA).

It may be recalled that the group joined other volunteers from Region 1 in simultaneous motorcades in Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union on Jan. 31 onboard close to 300 private vehicles, public utility vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles, to prod Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Z. Duterte to run for president in the 2022 national elections.

In late February, another group of ISDA volunteers distributed 200 packs of Pangasinan Bangus to residents affected by the coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in Barangay Linao West, Tuguegarao City on Feb. 27. They likewise distributed food packs along the way to Tuguegarao City from Ballesteros and Aparri.

The activity dubbed “ISDA Food on Wheels Cagayan” benefitted tricycle drivers, barangay tanods, front-liners, among others.

The group heeded the call of Mayor Sara to use their resources to give food to the needy and short of money.

Mayor Sara, in a news report on March 1, said the “show of strength and unity” of her supporters was enough to mobilize Filipinos to address poverty.

“There is no need for you to keep on calling my attention [to run for president] through motorcades and tarpaulins. I heard you, and I understand what’s in your heart. Because that is also what I felt,” she said.

Around 250 ISDA volunteer-riders held a motorcade in Montalban, Rizal on Feb. 25 capped with a feeding activity on Wawa grounds in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Despite Mayor Sara’s earlier statements that she has no intention of running for president nor would be a late entry as his father, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, was in 2015, the group urged the former to run for president in 2022 and vowed to continue their advocacy to convince the presidential daughter to accept the challenge.

Mayor Sara, in December 2020, led an early preference poll for the 2022 presidency.

Results of the Pulse Asia survey conducted from November 23 to December 2 showed that one of four Filipinos would support a probable presidential bid by Mayor Sara.

Source: Philippines News Agency