﻿Visionary, statesman: DFA remembers ex-SFA Roberto Romulo

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday sent its condolences to the family of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto R. Romulo who passed away last January 23.

In its tribute, the DFA remembered Romulo as a visionary and an accomplished diplomat who had Philippine interests at heart while serving the country as Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Institutions, and later as Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

“He will be remembered for bringing forward Philippine Foreign Policy in a post-Cold War context, helping to shape how regional security would be discussed in the years to come through his support for the establishment of the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) in 1994,” it said.

It also hailed Romulo as the father of institutional economic diplomacy at the DFA, directly supervising the agency’s economic diplomacy unit during his term.

“With these and numerous other accomplishments, he will be fondly recalled by the women and men of the Department of Foreign Affairs as a statesman that upheld the ideals of excellence in the conduct of diplomacy,” it said.

Romulo joined government service in June 1989 when he was appointed Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Commission of the European Communities. He became the country’s top diplomat in 1992.

As a diplomat, he has been decorated by the governments of Belgium, Thailand, Spain, Chile, France, and the Philippines.

Romulo was the chairman of AIG Philippines Insurance, Inc., PETNET Inc., MediLink Network Inc., and Nationwide Development Corporation, and a trustee of the US-Philippines Society.

He also chaired other non-profit foundations, Foundation for IT Education and Development, Philippine Foundation for Global Concerns and Asia-Europe Foundation of the Philippines.

In a separate tribute, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, his niece, said he had led an “exemplary and full life” in both the private and public sectors.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Tito Bob. He led an exemplary and full life in both the private and public sector. Tito Bob was very supportive of my career in public service,” she said.

“His last message to me was to tell me that the two volumes of the most recent Department of Tourism book were well done. I appreciate how he always cheered me on in everything. Our family, specially my Dad, will dearly miss him,” she added.

The former Filipino top diplomat was 83 years old.

Source: Philippines News Agency