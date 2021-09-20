﻿Visayas-based 14th CMO Battalion grateful for top recognition

Though not deployed for combat duty, troops of the Philippine Army’s Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR) play a vital role in the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.

With the mission of “winning hearts, winning minds”, the 14th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (CMOB), whose troops are based in Negros Occidental, Panay and Cebu, has reached out to more people in the past year to deliver basic services and conduct information campaign in identified communities.

Their efforts have been rewarded after their unit has been named the CMOR’s Best Battalion for the second consecutive year during the Sept. 8 virtual awarding rites held from the regiment’s headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

“We are grateful for the support of our stakeholders, media friends, and civil society groups that make our endeavors successful. Being awarded Best Battalion for the second time is a fruit of our service to the country,” Lt. Col. Arturo Dumalagan, commanding officer of the 14th CMOB, told the Philippine News Agency, on Saturday.

In Negros Occidental, the “Voice of Peace” Battalion troops are based in Cauayan town while in Panay, they are mainly operating in Roxas City.

Those deployed in Cebu are under the Task Group Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor based in Camp Lapu-Lapu in Cebu City.

Aside from being awarded Best Battalion for 2021, the 14th CMOB also won Best in CMO Operations, Best in Audio-Visual Production/Short Film, and Best in Social Media Operations.

The unit’s campaign for peace includes projects such as providing slippers, toys, and food items to children and their families in far-flung villages in Negros Occidental.

Recently, the 14th CMOB launched the “Bahay-yanihan” project of building a house for an elderly couple in Barangay Linaon, Cauayan through donations from the unit’s various benefactors.

In Cebu, troops join the Barangayanihan for identified village residents, where they distribute foodstuff and conduct information awareness on the deception of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front and the campaign against illegal drugs.

In Roxas City, troops also conduct similar information campaigns and support social endeavors such as tree-planting activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency