﻿Virus exposure shuts down two Pasig City departments

The Pasig City government ordered a temporary closure of its assessor’s office on Thursday following the exposure of its personnel to a confirmed asymptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient.

Normal operations of the City Assessor’s Office will resume after 14 days from the start of the temporary closure, Pasig’s public information office posted on Facebook.

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) recommended the closure after the exposure to a patient on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Building Official (OBO) was also shut down after some employees came in contact with another Covid-19 patient on March 5.

After two weeks and upon confirmation, and there is no further transmission among employees, the OBO will reopen.

All exposed personnel will be tested for Covid-19, the CESU advisory said.

As of March 10, Pasig had 370 active cases out of 11,852 confirmed infections. There have been 11,035 recoveries, and 447 have died of the disease.

The city government again reminded the residents to remain vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 infection and continue to adhere to health protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency