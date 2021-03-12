﻿Violation of law sole basis for arrests, cases vs. suspects: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday maintained that a person’s liability before the law is the sole basis for carrying out arrests and filing charges.

“The PNP stands upon the strength of our existing laws. We don’t look at individuals’ profiles. We look at what they have committed and violated that have caused danger to the public, which the police want to protect. Pagsampa po namin ng kaso, ebidensya po ang makikita at kailangang ma-appreciate ng judge po. Hindi ‘yung communist tag (When we file cases, it’s only the evidence that the judge appreciates. It is not the communist tag),” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said.

Usana was responding to questions whether the supposed membership of activists in “communist terrorist groups” has something to do with the outcome of the March 7 police operations in Calabarzon.

He said the evidence against suspects must be strong before police operatives could arrest them.

“That is what our operatives saw following the serving of the search warrants at different locations in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon). That’s how police operations work. According to the primacy of the law,” Usana said.

He noted that they were only enforcing the law in carrying out the arrest of these individuals.

“Ang violation po nila base sa mga (Their violations based on the) deponents who may have knowledge of the specifics of the person’s properties, papers, effects, is illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives. Republic Act 10591 and Republic Act 9516,” Usana said.

At least six died in Rizal, two in Batangas, and one in Cavite following simultaneous police operations on Sunday.

Initial reports showed that policemen conducted the raids by virtue of search warrants for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Col. Chit Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 4-A (Calabarzon), earlier said the raiding team engaged in a gunfight, resulting in the death of the nine individuals.

A Department of Justice-led panel on extrajudicial killings is investigating the death of the nine activists.

The Commission on Human Rights will also launch an independent probe.

Source: Philippines News Agency