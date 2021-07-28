﻿Village exec killed, nephew unscathed in Maguindanao ambush

Local police authorities strongly believed that the ambush-slay of a village official Tuesday afternoon was triggered by a clan war.

Maj. Radzak Musa, local police chief, identified the fatality as Badawi Kusain, 45, the chairperson of Barangay Ambadao, this town.

Musa said Kusain had just attended the wedding of one of his sons at a restaurant in Barangay Poblacion, Shariff Aguak and was heading for home together with his nephew, Rasul Sindi, when gunmen ambushed them around 1:30 p.m. near the town’s rotunda.

He said Kusain succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds while Sindi escaped unscathed.

Investigation will continue after the grieving family completes the seven-day mourning, Musa said.

Source: Philippines News Agency