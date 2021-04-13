﻿Village dad, 4 others nabbed in Zambo anti-drug ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities arrested a village councilor and four others in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga del Sur and this city on April 9, a police official said Saturday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) information officer, identified the arrested official as Guiller Buscato Jr., 29, a councilor in Barangay Calumangi, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Duco said Buscato yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP6,800 when arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bag-ong Valencia, Dumingag at about 2:15 p.m.

He identified the other arrested suspects as Ibrahim Ramos, 32; Musafar Alih, 42; Joey Santos, 40; and Adil Omar, 28.

Ramos yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP10,000 and PHP300 marked money when arrested in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Lumbangan here at about 12:10 p.m., police said.

On the other hand, Alih was arrested in possession of some PHP6,800 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kasanyangan here at about 6:45 p.m.

Santos, meanwhile, yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP3,400 when he was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Divisoria, this city at about 9 p.m.

Police said Omar yielded some PHP846 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sangali here at about 11:40 p.m.

Duco said the suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being filed against them. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency