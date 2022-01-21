﻿Village chief falls in Surigao City drug buy-bust

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested a barangay captain during a buy-bust in Surigao City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Caraga (PDEA-13) said on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, PDEA-13 Information Officer Dindo Abellanosa identified the suspect as Barangay Captain Luther Elumba of Togbonon.

He said Elumba was arrested during a buy-bust by the PDEA-13 with the support of the Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office and Surigao City Police Station on Tuesday.

“Elumba was arrested at his residence in Purok 3 of the same barangay,” Abellanosa said.

He added that Elumba was classified as a high-value target of the agency.

Confiscated from the suspect were two plastic sachets that contained shabu weighing around 2 grams with a market value of PHP15, 000.

Also confiscated from the suspect was an unlicensed 9mm Daewoo pistol with 10 live ammunition and a magazine.

The suspect will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

