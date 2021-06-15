﻿Village chief, 3 others killed in Masbate dynamite blast

LEGAZPI CITY – Four persons, including a barangay chairperson were killed, while seven others were wounded in a dynamite explosion in Barangay Pajo, Balud town in Masbate Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) director, identified the fatalities as Lina Boco Recto, chief of the said village; Mac-Mac dela Cruz, Ronelyn Banez Bulala, and Aisa Sese.

He said the others who were injured in the blast were rushed to the Balud Municipal Hospital.

“Wounded during the explosion were John Paul Villaruel Badahos, 12 years old; Chris Villaruel Bagaipo, 7; Ivan Canones Mahilum, 20; Junvin Villaruel Badahos, 24; Tessie Villaruel Badahos, 59; Leonard Recto Amistoso, 42; and Ruel Henticay Chavez, 26,” a police report said.

Lt. Col. Juriz Cantoria, Masbate police provincial director, in a phone interview, said the explosion occurred at Recto’s residence at around 12:55 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Estomo said dynamites are usually used in illegal fishing.

Police probers are also looking into the possibility that Recto’s house was used in the production of explosives for blast fishing, which is rampant in the coastal waters of Masbate.

“Wag ninyong ipilit ang bawal, kung mahal ninyo ang inyong mga buhay at kapamilya mas piliin sana ninyong gumawa ng tama at naayon sa ating batas. Nakakalungkot isiping mayroon tayong mga namatay na kababayan dahil lang sa paglabag sa ating ipinagbabawal. Gayon pa man lubos ang aming pakikidalamhati sa mga kaanak ng mga nasawi. (Don’t justify the wrong, if you love your life and the life of your family, choose to do the right things that are according to the law. It saddened me to know that lives were lost because of illegal acts),” Estomo said

Source: Philippines News Agency