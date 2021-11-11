﻿Vendor yields over P2-M worth of shabu in Pampanga buy-bust

More than PHP2 million worth of shabu was seized from a female drug peddler during a buy-bust operation in Minalin, this province on Wednesday.

In a report, Col. Robin Sarmiento, acting director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, identified the arrested drug pusher as Noraya Ampaso alias Haya, 30, a vendor and resident of Barangay Sta. Trinidad, Angeles City.

Sarmiento said the buy-bust operation was conducted along MacArthur Highway, Barangay Sto. Domingo, by the joint operatives of Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Minalin Municipal Police Station and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 3.

He said recovered from the suspect were seven pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 305 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP2,074,000, the buy-bust money, one cellular phone, and assorted IDs.

Appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) are now being prepared against the suspect, Sarmiento said.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, director of the Police Regional Office 3, in a statement, said “your police here in Central Luzon will have no let-up on our crackdown on all forms of lawlessness especially illegal drugs amid this pandemic as we continue to deliver excellent police services to the communities of Region III.”

Source: Philippines News Agency