﻿Velasco guns for Marinduque congressional seat anew

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Tuesday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a third term as representative of the lone district of Marinduque province in the House of Representatives.

Velasco filed his COC for the May 2022 polls before the local office of the Commission on Elections in Boac town.

“I’m really grateful to the people of Marinduque for giving me many chances and I’m asking them for another one so I can continue to champion their interests and welfare in Congress,” Velasco said. “There’s so much to do for Marinduqueños, and I would very much like to have the honor of representing them again.”

Velasco, who assumed the speakership last year, pushed for the passage of urgently needed legislation to help combat the pandemic, including Republic Act 11525 or the Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act.

He also oversaw the passage of the national budget that contained programs and projects designed to address the pandemic, making the spending plan the government’s “single most powerful tool” to fight the pandemic.

“Becoming Speaker of the House is a wonderful bonus in my career as a public servant, but becoming a worthy representative of Marinduque and being able to look after the welfare of its residents have always been my priority,” Velasco said.

