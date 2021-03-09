﻿Velasco calls for vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Monday urged Filipinos to be more vigilant amid the uptick in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across Metro Manila.

In a statement, Velasco said Filipinos must continue to follow public health protocols until the country has been broadly immunized to prevent further transmission of Covid-19.

“While we understand that more businesses are reopening and people want to resume normal activities, we have to maintain our health protocols until the Covid-19 threat is effectively addressed by our vaccination program,” Velasco said.

Velasco cited OCTA Research projection that the country may post up to 6,000 new Covid-19 cases per day by the end of March.

He said the additional cases in the country reached over 3,000 for three straight days since Friday.

The arrival of the vaccine in the country and its rollout should not be a reason to “let our guard down,” he added.

“We have to wait until such time a greater number of Filipinos are vaccinated and herd immunity has been achieved,” he said.

He said the recently-signed Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 would put the country in a better position to defeat the virus and protect the health of its 110 million people.

The law expedites the purchase and administration of Covid-19 vaccines and sets up an indemnity fund to compensate individuals who will experience adverse effects after vaccination.

“This landmark legislation was designed to fast-track the procurement and administration of the life-saving vaccine against the deadly coronavirus to a greater number of Filipinos,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency