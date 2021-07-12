﻿Vax rollout for essential workers starts in Bataan

Vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) of essential workers or those under priority group A4 started on Monday at the Bataan People’s Center here.

Governor Albert Garcia, in a social media post, said only workers from companies that have received confirmation of their inoculation schedule would be permitted entry at the venue.

“Wala munang tatanggaping ‘walk-in’ mula sa priority groups A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens) at A3 (persons with comorbidities) sa Bataan People’s Center dahil ang bakunang tinanggap ng ating Provincial Health Office (PHO) para sa araw na ito ay donasyon mula sa mga pribadong kumpanyang naglaan nito para sa kanilang mga empleyado (Walk-ins from the priority groups A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) will not be accepted for the meantime at the Bataan People’s Center because the vaccines received by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) today are donations from the private companies allotted for their employees),” he said.

Some 950 members of the Philippine National Police and employees of the Peninsula Electric Cooperative, Department of Education, Bataan Peninsula State University, and Petron have so far received the jabs of the Moderna brand.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan said they have received from donors 4,000 vials of Moderna, half of which would be used as first dose and the other half as second dose.

She said that first dose inoculation of individuals under A1, A2 and A3 would continue as soon as vaccine supplies from the Department of Health (DOH) arrive.

Buccahan said, so far, Bataan has received 80,080 single-dose vials of Sinovac; 2,420 multi-dose (10- 12) vials of AstraZeneca; 5,400 single-dose ampules of Gamaleya Sputnik V; 3,900 multi-dose vials of Pfizer, and 530 multi-dose vials of Moderna vaccines.

Those already vaccinated with the first dose were 84,968 individuals and 28,391 with the second jab, she noted.

“Maghintay lamang ng anunsyo kung kailan muling sisimulan ang pagbabakuna para sa mga nabibilang sa ibang priority groups dahil hinihintay pa natin ang delivery ng karagdagang bakunang nakalaan para sa kanila (Wait for the announcement on when will again start the vaccination for those belonging to other priority groups because we are still waiting for the delivery of the additional vaccines allotted for them),” Garcia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency