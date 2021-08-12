﻿Vax program key catalyst for economic recovery

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) acting president Edgardo Lacson said the rollout of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a primary catalyst for economic recovery as more businesses will be allowed to reopen.

“The vaccination deployment will lead to the reopening of more businesses and the relaxation of age group restrictions. This will redound to added economic activities and save more jobs to provide income for our people,” Lacson said during the 30th North Luzon Area Business Conference Thursday.

He underscored the need for the private sector to help the national and local government in mitigating the impacts of pandemic by instituting programs that have immediate impact on rebuilding industries in the near term, and also looking at the prospects and strategies for the medium and long term.

“As you may all know, the Covid-19 pandemic is indeed unprecedented and its adverse effects have unfortunately been protracted. And as we are all experiencing, it is not only a public health crisis but also an economic one, affecting the society and economy at their core. Nonetheless, like any other crises, it presents opportunities and lessons that the region should seize and build upon,” he added.

Lacson said strategic partnerships with stakeholders and innovative solutions will help enterprises to recover and become more resilient and sustainable.

He said introducing innovative solutions will help businesses to reopen the economy fully and safely.

“The importance of embracing innovation is to help us effectively navigate our businesses during these difficult times and pivot to the requirements of the new normal,” Lacson said.

The executive added the PCCI aspires an inclusive and responsive economy supportive for businesses to thrive during the pandemic and beyond.

Source: Philippines News Agency