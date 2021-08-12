﻿Vax misinformation hurts efforts to overcome pandemic: DOH

The Department of Health has slammed a medical doctor for spreading false and misleading information about life-saving vaccines, saying it is “irresponsible” amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus and the more infectious Delta variant.

In a statement Thursday, the DOH said there is a growing number of real-world evidence globally that shows Covid-19 vaccines have been effective in the significant reduction of hospitalization and deaths among vaccinated persons.

“Despite increases in Covid-19 cases in these countries, the same rate of increase is not seen in hospitalization and deaths,” the statement read.

A media interview of Dr. Romeo Quijano, a retired professor at the UP College of Medicine, over radio station DZRH is circulating online where he said Covid-19 vaccines are “unsafe” and “more dangerous” than the virus itself.

“It is likewise irresponsible for media outlets to allow such professionals to use their platforms to spread baseless information that stands to harm Filipinos, especially those who are in the process of deciding to get vaccinated,” the statement read.

Coronavirus misinformation abounds online and people peddling falsehoods have taken the opportunity to spread unsubstantiated narratives.

In a Facebook post, infectious diseases expert Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the DOH-Technical Advisory Group, called it “unfortunate” that some medical professionals believe in conspiracy theories and engage in “sensationalist propaganda” without citing proper evidence.

He said such a move costs lives and prolongs the pandemic.

“Their credentials as doctors and their willingness to unwittingly drag their institutions into the fray is confusing the public and affecting vaccine confidence. This will ultimately cost lives and prolong the pandemic,” he said.

All Covid-19 vaccines being used in the country are safe and effective, Salvana said, citing data that severe side effects are extremely rare and only a handful of adverse reactions are under investigation as having contributed to the death of a patient.

“4.54 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide have been given. In contrast, 205 million people have been sickened by Covid-19 and 4.3 million people have died,” he said.

Salvana renewed his call for the public to get vaccinated, saying it is “the only acceptable solution” to the pandemic. “Vaccines are a public good that have already saved millions of lives. Please get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Source: Philippines News Agency