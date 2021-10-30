﻿Vax drive to cover 432K minors in E. Visayas

At least 432,000 minors aged 12 to 17 in Eastern Visayas will be covered in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination drive, the regional health office here reported on Friday.

The figure was based on the 2020 population count by the Philippine Statistics Authority, it said.

“If you are part of this age group, we encourage you to think about getting your vaccine by registering. Parents should learn for updates from the local government,” Kristen Mae Yu, Department of Health (DOH) 8 (Eastern Visayas) Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson said in a press briefing.

Yu sought the help of parents in convincing their children to get Covid-19 vaccines for their safety.

The nationwide vaccination rollout for minors will start on November 3.

Although the government has set a schedule for vaccination of the adolescent population, the health department said those with co-morbidities will be prioritized, especially those confined in hospitals.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be used in the vaccination of minors.

“But any vaccines are effective, especially if they undergo clinical trial,” she added.

Before getting vaccinated, minors should present a medical clearance or medical certification from physicians or pediatric doctors to ensure their safety.

No minor will get anti-Covid-19 jabs without his/her and the parents’ consent.

Yu told reporters that getting inoculated is not mandatory as this would depend on the decision of the parents and the child who is eligible for vaccination.

“Although they are given the freedom to decide, we encourage our parents to base their decision on reliable sources of information,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DOH continued its campaign urging the adult population to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to achieve the cocoon effect, which protects the children at home.

It said choosing to get vaccinated would not only protect the person but also those around him/her, especially if coupled with the strict adherence to minimum public health standards and other preventive measures.

Source: Philippines News Agency