﻿Valenzuela’s digital programs win awards

Two of Valenzuela City’s digital initiatives have garnered top awards in the recently concluded Digital Governance Awards (DGA) 2020, the local government said on Tuesday.

The city government said the Paspas Permit was hailed as champion in the Best in Business Empowerment award for the city level category.

Meanwhile, the Valenzuela Contact Tracing App (ValTrace) won best in the Covid-19 pandemic response—an additional category for this year’s awarding activity.

Valenzuela City also received a “Huawei Special Award for Best in Business Empowerment.”

The city’s Paspas Permit is aimed at pushing more efficient, fast, and convenient government transactions, as it takes spotlight as a prime measurement of excellent public service delivery, particularly during the health crisis.

“Utilizing automation and technology in the entire business process, this new innovation manifests Valenzuela City as a renowned Business-Friendly City and a champion on e-Governance – officially winning DGA 2020’s Best in Business Empowerment Award in the city,” it said.

Through the Paspas Permit, the city government has improved its current system with consistent and sustained technologies, which seeks to efficiently serve taxpayers in the long run.

Meanwhile, the city government said the need for an efficient and effective contact tracing method pushed them to establish the ValTrace app.

“With ValTrace, the city discovered ways to minimize community transmission and contain Covid-19 cases with the application’s location history tracker,” it said. “ValTrace has been integrated with Pasig City’s PasigPass, proving the system’s replicability and a manifestation of the local government’s belief that best practices are “best shared” to achieve a Covid-free Philippines.”

The Digital Governance Awards 2020 is a joint project of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines, which recognizes local government units for their revolutionary ICT initiatives in the delivery of public services. (

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY