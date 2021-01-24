﻿Valenzuela opens new high school campus amid health crisis

The city government of Valenzuela has inaugurated its newly built school campus dedicated to the city’s secondary students.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the establishment of the new campus is part of the city’s commitment to assure continuous education amid the prevailing health crisis.

The new campus of Lawang Bato National High School in Barangay Lawang Bato has three infrastructures composed of four-story buildings with a total of 44 classrooms.

“These projects are developmental in nature. We believe that despite the ongoing pandemic we have to continue to invest in the city’s education program with the end sight of kids coming back to school in the near future,” Gatchalian said in his social media post on Thursday.

Gatchalian also cited the importance of having a healthy learning environment for Valenzuelano students.

According to the city government, the new campus will cater only to high school students while the old building will be used by elementary students.

“Shifting from integrated schools to having schools dedicated for elementary students only and a separate public high school,” it said.

The city government has also inaugurated the Pedro L. Santiago Elementary School in Barangay Paso de Blas.

“Tayo sa Valenzuela City, hindi tayo titigil mamuhunan sa edukasyon. May pandemya man, patuloy tayong mag-i-invest para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak (“We in Valenzuela City, we will not stop investing for education. Even with the presence of a pandemic, we will continue to invest for the future of our children)”.

Gatchalian said the initiative is part of the city’s Education 360 Degrees Investment Program aimed at providing education to underprivileged students.

Source: Philippines News agency