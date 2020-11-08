﻿Valenzuela ends ‘Libreng Sakay’ starting Nov. 9

The city government of Valenzuela said all of its free shuttle services will be stopped starting Nov. 9, following the opening of additional routes for public utility vehicles in the city.

In an advisory, the city announced the formal stoppage of its “Valenzuela’s Libreng Sakay” after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened additional routes allowing more public transportation to resume operations within Metro Manila.

The city government earlier launched free shuttle services programs covering trips from MacArthur Highway, Malanday to Monumento Circle (vice versa); M. H. del Pilar Street, Polo to Monumento Circle (vice versa); and Maysan Road to Paso de Blas Toll Gate, due to the limited public transportation brought about by quarantine restrictions.

E-scooter ordinance

Meanwhile, the city government said residents are now required to wear protective gear when riding an electric scooter (e-scooter).

In a separate advisory, Valenzuela passed an ordinance imposing guidelines on the use of e-scooter in the city.

Under city ordinance No. 811, series of 2020, or the 2020 E-Scooter ordinance, all e-scooter riders must wear helmets at all times.

The ordinance also encouraged riders to use knee pads, wrist pads and elbow pads.

The city government said only persons aged 17 and above are allowed to use e-scooters in public places.

Meanwhile, persons aged 16 and below can ride e-scooters only inside their villages or within their private compound and must have parental guidance.

The ordinance said the e-scooter riders are allowed to pass through all Valenzuela roads, except along MacArthur Highway.

The local government said violators of the ordinance will be penalized with 24-hour community service or/ and will be fined PHP500.

Source: Philippines News Agency