﻿Vaccine wastage due to Typhoon Odette ‘negligible’: Galvez

The Covid-19 vaccine wastage due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette remains “negligible”, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday.

During the arrival of over two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine at the NAIA Terminal 1, Galvez said typhoon-hit areas particularly in Siargao and Cebu City have resumed their vaccination drives as the damaged Covid-19 vaccines due to “Odette” reached 4,120 doses.

“Siargao, even immediately after–a day after–natatakot sila na masira yung vaccine, they already inoculated a lot. Sa Cebu, sinabi nga ng isang doktor, bagyo lang ito, tuloy tuloy ang pagba-bakuna natin (they were afraid of wasting the vaccine, they have inoculated a lot. In Cebu, a doctor said, ‘this is just a typhoon, our vaccination continues’),” Galvez said.

He said the vaccine wastage may increase as they are still waiting additional data from Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

“Areas that were badly hit have suffered long shortage of energy—particularly in Cebu, Palawan, Caraga region, in Leyte, and other areas. As reported today, Cebu still has 50 percent capacity in terms of its electrification,” Galvez said.

The relatively low wastage, he said, can be attributed to the efforts of the local government units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Army, and the Philippine National Police.

“The AFP issued the directive to the different unified commands to take care of the vaccines and they provided the needed gas for the generators,” Galvez said.

