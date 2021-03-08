﻿Vaccine rollout in Bataan starts Monday

The provincial government here will start vaccinating medical front-liners against Covid-19 on Monday.

This, as 417 doses of Sinovac vaccines sent by the Department of Health (DOH) arrived at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) on Saturday.

Governor Albert Garcia said this was only the first batch of the vaccines out of the 2,680 doses allocated for the province and more will arrive in the next few days.

“Sa Lunes, ika-8 ng Marso, ay uumpisahan na ang pagbabakuna sa mga medical frontliners mula sa BGHMC at iba pang mga pampublikong hospital dito sa Bataan. Inaasahan natin na tuluy-tuloy na ang ating programa sa pagbabakuna na magbibigay ng proteksyon hindi lamang para sa ating sarili, kundi para sa kaligtasan na rin ng ating pamilya (On Monday, March 8, the vaccination of medical front-liners from BGHMC and other public hospitals here in Bataan will begin. We hope that our immunization program will continue to provide protection not only for ourselves, but for the safety of our family as well,” Garcia said in an official social media post.

He said the arrival of the vaccine will ease doctors and nurses’ worries of contracting Covid-19 while performing their duties.

The governor said the provincial government is doing its best to conduct safe inoculation of every Bataan resident.

“Muli, hinihingi ko ang inyong pakikiisa na ating magiging susi upang tuluyan na nating makamit ang ating pinakamimithing layunin na wakasan ang krisis na dulot ng Covid-19 (Once again, I ask for your cooperation which will be our key to achieve our ultimate goal of ending the crisis caused by Covid-19),” Garcia said.

He also noted of the completion of the province’s main cold storage facility with the arrival of biomedical freezers that can store up to almost 100,000 vials of anti-Covid-19 vaccines at different required temperatures.

Meanwhile, the provincial government earlier received five RxBox packages from the DOH and the Department of Science and Technology.

The RxBox is an important telemedicine device used in monitoring the condition of a Covid-19 patient while limiting face-to-face encounter with healthcare workers. It serves as a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, fetal heart monitor, maternal tocometer and temperature sensor.

The Mariveles District Hospital, Mariveles Wellness and General Hospital, Dinalupihan District Hospital, Balanga Rural Health Unit and Bataan Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center each received an RxBox package.

