﻿Vaccine benefits outweigh risks, assures Laoag doctor

The 63-year-old administrator of the Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH), Dr. Eliezer John Asuncion, was the first recipient of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine in Ilocos Norte.

Asuncion said he was not thinking about making history when he took the AstraZeneca jab on Friday.

It was for the safety of his colleagues, family, and friends.

“I feel good. This is my simple way to help the government and encourage everyone to take the chance. I believe the benefits outweigh the side effects,” he said in an interview.

Friday’s vaccination rollout here was attended by personnel of the Department of Health, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, and National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

The first 50 vials of AstraZeneca were given to senior healthcare workers at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, the LCGH, and the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital, also in Laoag.

“The vaccines may finally end the spread of the virus as people move on to the new normal,” Asuncion added.

Maria Eufrecinia Ruby Blanco, a bookkeeper at the LCGH, also took China’s Sinovac vaccine on Friday.

“At first, I was a little bit anxious because of the many circulating information about the vaccine. But knowing the vaccine has been tried by experts, I know that I am safe and protected,” Blanco, 53, said.

Dr. Mary Ann Luis, chief of clinics at the Laoag hospital, said all LCGH healthcare workers are willing to be inoculated.

“They said they will feel more secure once vaccinated,” Luis said. “There were doubts at first but as they see more and more individuals are getting vaccinated without experiencing any side effects, the acceptance rate increased.”

To date, almost 50 percent or a total of 933 health care workers in public and private hospitals have been vaccinated in Ilocos Norte.

